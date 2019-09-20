Manvel and Fort Bend Marshall face off in Game of the Week

Both teams are some of the best in their area, each at 3-0 going into the matchup.
Weather has had a huge impact on games in the area. All HISD games scheduled for Friday have been cancelled or rescheduled, with none to be played Friday.
Because the field at Hall Stadium is turf, it drains, so it makes the field playable after Tropical Storm Imelda.
The athletic directors have taken into account the safety of both the players and fans.
Both Manvel and Fort Bend Marshall have had recent success with deep playoff runs, so expect an exciting game Friday.