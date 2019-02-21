HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

Magnolia West Lady Mustangs gladly enter uncharted territory

Magnolia West Lady Mustangs gladly enter uncharted territory

MAGNOLIA, Texas (KTRK) --
In her five years at Magnolia West High School, head coach Sarah Simmons has worked hard to build a program the community can rally around.

This season, the Lady Mustangs have exceeded last year's breakout season and they are not done yet.

"Our win Tuesday night in the area championship game, that propelled us one more game forward, and here we find ourselves in the regional tournament," says Simmons.

On Friday, Magnolia West takes on Ft. Bend Hightower, a team they lost to earlier in the season. The Lady Mustangs feel they are a different team now.

"I'm excited to play them," says forward Hannah Eggleston. "Because how we played then is not how we play now."

And the team does not take themselves too serious. They are ultra competitive, but know how to have fun.

"We are super goofy," says Eggleston. "A lot of the time, we embarrass our parents and our coaches when we go out to dinner together. It is really fun, because we like to sit around. We are loud and we are obnoxious and we sing, for reasons we don't know."

