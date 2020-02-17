Magic Johnson, Jennifer Hudson lead tribute for Kobe Bryant ahead of All-Star Game in Chicago

CHICAGO -- The late Kobe Bryant was honored by some of basketball's greatest ahead of the All-Star Game in Chicago on Sunday.Hall of Famer Magic Johnson led a tribute to the late Los Angeles Lakers great and longtime commissioner David Stern, who passed away in January.Johnson led the crowd - which chanted "Kobe! Kobe!" - in an eight-second moment of silence, a nod to the number Bryant wore the first half of his career.Chicagoan Jennifer Hudson also performed as images of Bryant flashed on a giant screen behind the stage. South Side product Common followed with a rap dedicated to the great players from the city as well as Bryant before leading the introductions of players. Then singer-songwriter Chaka Khan sang the national anthem.The festivities were in Michael Jordan's longtime home of Chicago for the first time since 1988. But Bryant cast a huge shadow over them.The five-time NBA champion and 18-time All-Star and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among the nine people killed three weeks ago when their helicopter crashed into a mountainside near Los Angeles.It's also the first All-Star Game since the MVP award was renamed in honor of Bryant, who became the youngest player to ever play in an All-Star Game when he made his debut in 1998 at age 19.The game started with players on Team LeBron are wearing Gianna's No. 2 on their jersey, and members of Team Giannis are wearing Kobe's No. 24. All players also are wearing a patch with nine stars in honor of the victims of the crash.The league is also trying to come to grips with the death of Stern, who helped turn the NBA into a global powerhouse, on Jan. 1 following a brain hemorrhage a few weeks earlier.