MacArthur's Joshua Eaton emerges as national prospect

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the page turns on the recruiting class of 2019 with National Signing Days come and gone, college coaches around the country quickly shift their focus to the next.On the February National Signing Day and the days after, an influx of offers to the Class of 2020 begin to roll out.MacArthur's Joshua Eaton got caught up in the midst of that. Eaton, in the month of February alone, received 18 offers, according to his Twitter account. He had an official count of 20 offers by Feb. 28"I've been taking everything real slow," Eaton said. "It's a lot of media every day. I just give all the glory to God and thank him for everything he's given me."