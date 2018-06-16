SPORTS

Local MMA fighter giving reality television a try

EMBED </>More Videos

Local MMA fighter making her reality television debut on "Survivor." (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Bi Nguyen appears to be harmless, but she is similar to her nickname.

Nguyen is a MMA fighter and people call her the "Killer Bee." She is not only doing it in the cage, but also on reality television.

This year, Nguyen not only has a championship fight, but she will try her hand on the show "Survivor."

Reality TV just fell into her lap.

"A casting director wrote me and said I would be great at this," said Nguyen. "I had never seen the show before, so I started to binge watch it."

The news of the show came at a challenging time.

"My dad was in critical condition and I got the call the exact day my dad passed, literally on the other line was the casting director saying I had made the show," she said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsMMAreality televisionHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Astros' Altuve set for return versus Mariners
A.J. Hinch names Roberto Osuna closer for rest of season
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Reddick's HR helps Astros beat Mariners 3-2
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
More Sports
Top Stories
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Show More
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
More News