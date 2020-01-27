Local stars and city officials react to Kobe Bryant's death

Many local sports stars and city leaders are sharing their grief on social media to honor the star.
The Dallas Mavericks have made the decision to retire #24 in honor of Bryant. The team tweeted in-part, "Kobe's legacy transcended basketball."
Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban issued the following statement on the passing of Kobe and Gianna Bryant. pic.twitter.com/Ua41YrvTMZ— Mavs PR (@MavsPR) January 27, 2020
Former Houston Rocket Mario Elie shared a picture from when his team matched-up with Bryant on the court.
One of the most fierce competitors I ever faced & it was a pleasure to have the chance to play against him. When I coached at @SacramentoKings he hit a game winner right in front of my face and looked at me I will never forget the gleam in his eye. @Lakers @NBA #ripkobe pic.twitter.com/anH3a3Mtwr— mario elie (@marioelie1) January 26, 2020
"I don't really have words for it. It is heartbreaking," Texans quarterback Deshuan Watson said.
"It is heartbreaking."@deshaunwatson on Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/amNlLIiIvd— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 26, 2020
J.J. Watt took to Twitter and appeared to be in complete disbelief.
Can’t be true.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 26, 2020
Just can’t be.
Truly truly horrific.
Rest In Peace Kobe.
Astros' pitcher Justin Verlander was also at a loss for words.
No words... Absolutely heartbroken for Kobe’s family. #RIPKobe— Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) January 26, 2020
Houston leaders such as Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo and congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee also shared their condolences.
@kobebryant was a quiet but huge supporter of @MakeAWish and provided significant support throughout the years. May he rest in peace and his family and friends be find comfort. RIP— Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) January 26, 2020
I currently join Americans as we pray for the family of @kobebryant, who lost his life in a accident! Kobe was a jewel on/off the basketball court that many around the world looked up too! We had the opportunity to meet many times & it was always love! Miss you #Kobe #KobeBryant pic.twitter.com/rjBuqvRFTn— Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) January 26, 2020
Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, who was named last year's AP Female Athlete of the Year, also took to Twitter, sharing a picture of Kobe with the U.S. gymnastics team.
rest in peace Kobe 🕊 pic.twitter.com/YtlMAVJHIJ— Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) January 26, 2020
ABC 13 Sports reporter David Nuno caught up with former, Rocket Mo Taylor who played in Los Angeles with the Clippers when Kobe was a young player.
Former Rocket Mo Taylor played in Los Angeles with the Clippers when Kobe was a young player. I caught up with an emotional Taylor at his daughters soccer game and was hurting for Kobe and Gianna pic.twitter.com/RYZqJ8Rccj— David Nuño (@DavidNunoABC13) January 26, 2020