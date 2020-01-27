Sports

Local stars and city officials react to Kobe Bryant's death

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant is a devastating loss for sports enthusiasts and fans across the nation.

Many local sports stars and city leaders are sharing their grief on social media to honor the star.

The Dallas Mavericks have made the decision to retire #24 in honor of Bryant. The team tweeted in-part, "Kobe's legacy transcended basketball."



Former Houston Rocket Mario Elie shared a picture from when his team matched-up with Bryant on the court.



"I don't really have words for it. It is heartbreaking," Texans quarterback Deshuan Watson said.



J.J. Watt took to Twitter and appeared to be in complete disbelief.


Astros' pitcher Justin Verlander was also at a loss for words.



Houston leaders such as Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo and congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee also shared their condolences.




Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, who was named last year's AP Female Athlete of the Year, also took to Twitter, sharing a picture of Kobe with the U.S. gymnastics team.



ABC 13 Sports reporter David Nuno caught up with former, Rocket Mo Taylor who played in Los Angeles with the Clippers when Kobe was a young player.

