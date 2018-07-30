HOUSTON ASTROS

Local artist Opie Otterstad unveils Astros World Championship mural

EMBED </>More Videos

Opie Otterstad unveils Astros championsip mural (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Astros have another permanent reminder of their 2017 World Championship inside Minute Maid Park. Local artist Opie Otterstad has completed his World Champs mural, which will be placed near the stairs by section 207.

Otterstad began the project back in April, taking him four months and about 270 hours to complete this masterpiece. The progress of the mural was visible to fans throughout the process. Otterstad would work on the project during games, giving fans a glimpse of what the final product would be.

The mural, which is 25-feet-wide and 10-feet-tall, shows the Astros celebrating on the field moments after their World Series Championship win in Los Angeles. Otterstad is a licensed MLB artist and has worked on murals for the MLB the last 15 years.

Outside of Astros murals, Otterstad has done multiple projects for the city of Houston, including a mural for the inaugural Houston Sports Hall of Fame induction.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston AstrosMLBHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOUSTON ASTROS
Houston Astros add reliever Ryan Pressly in trade with Twins
Paxton set to return as Mariners host Astros
Get ready for playoff baseball in July
Boy with Down syndrome loses Woody doll at Astros game
More Houston Astros
SPORTS
Houston Astros add reliever Ryan Pressly in trade with Twins
I Promise: LeBron James opens new school in hometown of Akron
Carmelo Anthony finalizes Hawks buyout; clearing waivers next step
Paxton set to return as Mariners host Astros
More Sports
Top Stories
NEW VIDEO: More video released surrounding doctor's murder
17-year-old victim and teen driver in fatal crash identified
Woman crashes ambulance she allegedly stole from Ben Taub
Man ordered to pay $8.8 million for breaking up man's marriage
Man talked to wife, great-grandkids until they died in fire
'Whites only' graffiti found on school track in Tomball
Family sues for $100M after duck boat accident that killed 17
'Please don't shoot:' Video released in fatal police shooting of black man
Show More
Bought certain cold medicine? You could get cash back
TSA program secretly watches passengers on planes
Dad working 3 jobs surprises teen daughter with dream dress
3 highways in Houston named 'most dangerous in America'
Boy with Down syndrome loses Woody doll at Astros game
More News