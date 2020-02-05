Sports

Houston-area students prepare for life-changing moment on National Signing Day

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's a big day for Houston-area high school student-athletes as they commit to play for the college of their choice on National Signing Day.

Shadow Creek High School is one of the many schools where student-athletes have shined, and a huge class of seniors will sign today.

The school won its first-ever state football championship this year. Ten of those players are moving on to the college level.

EMBED More News Videos

Student athletes gathered to make their commitments to college at Shadow Creek High School.



RELATED: NFL player calls on Shadow Creek High School student to help spread his cause



Football players from Shadow Creek are expected to sign letters of intent, and while National Signing Day typically revolves around local football stars, at Shadow Creek they are not just about football.

The guys will be sharing the stage with some very talented female athletes: a golfer, two softball players, three volleyball players, and two basketball players.

The school is also moving up from 5A to 6A, which means they will face bigger schools and possibly tougher competition.

ABC13 will stream the National Signing Day events. Sterling High School was featured at 8 a.m., Shadow Creek was next up at 9:30 a.m., and Westfield High School will be at 10:30 a.m.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonhigh school sports
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
How close will winter precipitation get to Houston?
ROCKETS NO MORE: Green, Capela, Nene traded in major deal
Deputies responding to crash call find wrecker driver shot
Airlines suspend flights to Hong Kong amid coronavirus outbreak
Rush Limbaugh receives Presidential Medal of Freedom
ABC13's Morning News
Nancy Pelosi rips up copy of State of the Union
Show More
Texas Southern University board votes to fire president
Racist remark stuns Michigan school board meeting
Trump extols 'great American comeback'
Wild chase ends with HPD pulling suspect out of car
Don't miss February's supermoon and snow moon
More TOP STORIES News