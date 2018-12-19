It's a big day for high school football players, as they sign their National Letters of Intent.There are several stand-out players making their choices today.At Lamar High School, Alex Hogan is signing to go to Texas Tech. The cornerback made 29 tackles, 3 interceptions on defense, and rushed for 4 touchdowns on offense while adding a pair of special teams touchdowns. His Twitter page says it all -- Hogan will be a Red Raider.His teammate Zane Knipe is headed to Rice.Brant Banks is from Westbury Christian, and the offensive tackle has a lot to choose from. There are 20 offers on the table including U of H, Baylor, Nebraska, and Missouri.Pope Pius has three players signing today, including quarterback Grant Gunnell who has committed to play for Arizona. Gunnell has thrown for 195 touchdowns in his career and racks up big yard averaging 350 yards per game.Classmate Chase Lane is going to Texas A&M and wide receiver Boobie Curry will announce his plans at the ceremony.The Fort Bend Bush Broncos will see safety Jamal Morris sign his letter of intent today. Oklahoma will be the next stage for this high school stand out.His teammate cornerback Erick Young is committed to Texas A&M.Perhaps the biggest question of the day will be answered at 2:30 when we find out who Marcus Striping will play for. The Mayde Creek defensive end is deciding between LSU, Alabama, Oklahoma and Texas.