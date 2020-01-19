LIVE: Chevron Houston Marathon complete coverage

Watch live, complete coverage of the Chevron Houston Marathon and Aramco Half Marathon as runners take to the streets of Houston.
Everything you need to know about the Chevron Houston Marathon and Aramco Half Marathon
abc13.com/marathon
WHERE TO WATCH: Best spots to watch the Chevron Houston Marathon
ROAD CLOSURES: Dozens of streets to be blocked off for Chevron Houston Marathon
5 ways to get involved in the Chevron Houston Marathon without running
Cancer and Boston Marathon bombing survivor running Houston Marathon for 17th time
Mike Murphy carries U.S. flag to honor American heroes
Training faster may not make you race faster
5 tips for recovering after running a marathon
