LIVE: Aramco Half Marathon finish line

Everything you need to know about the Chevron Houston Marathon and Aramco Half Marathon.
WHERE TO WATCH: Best spots to watch the Chevron Houston Marathon
ROAD CLOSURES: Dozens of streets to be blocked off for Chevron Houston Marathon
5 ways to get involved in the Chevron Houston Marathon without running
Cancer and Boston Marathon bombing survivor running Houston Marathon for 17th time
Mike Murphy carries U.S. flag to honor American heroes
Ft. Bend Co. amputee hopes to lead hand cyclists at Chevron Houston Marathon
American Ninja Warrior with Parkinsons running Houston Marathon
3 generations tackle Chevron Houston Marathon

Training faster may not make you race faster
5 tips for recovering after running a marathon
Man raises money for each runner he passes in half marathon
15 go-to spots to watch the Chevron Houston Marathon
What temps will be like for Chevron Houston Marathon
Chevron Houston Marathon's official poster created by runner
Running full marathon with a flag to honor others
Training faster may not make you race faster: experts
3 generations tackle Chevron Houston Marathon
