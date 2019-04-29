Little Leaguer throws out inspirational first pitch after suffering stroke that left him partially paralyzed

BEDFORD HILLS, New York -- An inspirational first pitch opened the season for a Little League team in Westchester, New York.Rocky Serrano, 10, was back on the field Saturday for the Bedford Hills-Katonah team, just nine months after suffering a stroke that left him partially paralyzed.After surgery and months of intense rehabilitation, Serrano is now back to playing his favorite sport.He also got to watch a surprise video on his father's phone that made him drop his glove in shock. It was a special message from his favorite Mets player, Pete Alonso.