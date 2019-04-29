BEDFORD HILLS, New York -- An inspirational first pitch opened the season for a Little League team in Westchester, New York.
Rocky Serrano, 10, was back on the field Saturday for the Bedford Hills-Katonah team, just nine months after suffering a stroke that left him partially paralyzed.
After surgery and months of intense rehabilitation, Serrano is now back to playing his favorite sport.
He also got to watch a surprise video on his father's phone that made him drop his glove in shock. It was a special message from his favorite Mets player, Pete Alonso.
Little Leaguer throws out inspirational first pitch after suffering stroke that left him partially paralyzed
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News