Sports

Little Leaguer throws out inspirational first pitch after suffering stroke that left him partially paralyzed

By Eyewitness News
BEDFORD HILLS, New York -- An inspirational first pitch opened the season for a Little League team in Westchester, New York.

Rocky Serrano, 10, was back on the field Saturday for the Bedford Hills-Katonah team, just nine months after suffering a stroke that left him partially paralyzed.

After surgery and months of intense rehabilitation, Serrano is now back to playing his favorite sport.

He also got to watch a surprise video on his father's phone that made him drop his glove in shock. It was a special message from his favorite Mets player, Pete Alonso.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnew yorkbaseballlittle leaguestrokeu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News