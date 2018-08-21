SPORTS

Little League World Series vs. Houston Texans: How to watch both this weekend on ABC13

Here's how to watch the Texans and the Little League World Series on Saturday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you love watching sports, it might be tough to choose which teams to devote your time to when all of them are on TV.

That might be the dilemma this weekend for devotees of the Little League World Series and the Houston Texans.

A Little League World Series game is slated for Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on ABC13, with the Texans - Rams game set to start just 30 minutes later.

Thankfully, there's a way to see the dueling match-ups, whichever your preference.

If you want to catch the Little League World Series game, head over to the Live Well Network Channel 13.2. You can also live stream the game on the ESPN App or WatchESPN.

Want to see the Texans go for their third preseason win? Stick with ABC13's main channel, where the game will air at 3 p.m.

The Texans will also be live streamed on the ABC app.

If you don't have a picture-in-picture option on your TV screen, you might still have to do the traditional switching back and forth.

But at least now you know how to find them!

A Houston team won't be represented in the Little League World Series this year.

Post Oak Little League was eliminated from the series on Monday night after falling 7-6 to a Georgia team in extra innings.
