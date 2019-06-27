Strake Jesuit track star Matthew Boling makes school history with honor from Gatorade

HOUSTON, TEXAS (KTRK) -- A track and field star from Houston is adding more to his accolades.Strake Jesuit runner Matthew Boling has been named the 2018-19 Gatorade Texas Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year. It is the first time someone from Strake Jesuit has won the award.Boling is now part of elite company with winning this award. He joins track and field stars such as Lolo Jones, Allyson Felix, Robert Griffin III, Grant Fisher and Candace Hill who have also received the honor.There were numerous accolades to Boling's name throughout the season. He won the 100-meter dash at the Class 6A state meet, the long jump and 4x400 relay quartet. Boling's long jump of 26-3.5 is good for no. 2 in the entire country.Boling also dedicates time to life off the track. He has worked at camps for children with disabilities and volunteers with Athletes Taking Action, which provides shoes for youth athletes.There is a lot more to look forward to with Boling's track career. The star from Strake Jesuit committed to attend the University of Georgia and run with its track program.