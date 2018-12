Houston Astros fans are mourning the loss of one of their own.Lifelong 'Stros fan Eugenia Rios passed away last week after battling brain cancer.According to Rios' sister, Ardie Rocha, Rios always attended Astros home openers and the family played her ringtone, "Take Me Out to the Ball Game," in her final moments as she passed.In a memorial service, the family covered Rios' casket with an Astros flag.