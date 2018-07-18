HOUSTON ASTROS

Lena Springer throws fun shade at George after All-Star Game heroics

EMBED </>More Videos

George Springer's sister pokes fun after late-game heroics (KTRK)

Matthew Cardenas
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you watched Tuesday's MLB All-Star Game, chances are you saw George Springer's go-ahead home run in the 10th inning. This was right after Alex Bregman went yard, with both home runs propelling the American League to a 7-6 victory.

To make it a little sweeter, the home runs came off Dodgers pitcher Ross Stripling. Flashbacks of the World Series likely came to fans of both sides.

Those who watch the Astros know Springer had been in a funk pre-All-Star Game. While this could motivate him for a strong end to the season, someone near and dear to Springer let him know how they felt.

His sister, Lena, took to her Twitter account and threw some fun shade at her brother.


For all we know, Lena could be George's biggest critic.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssportsMLBHouston AstrosHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOUSTON ASTROS
Astros and Rockets up for awards at Espys
Justin Verlander's call on Aaron Judge's ASG homer is spot-on
Monumental mashing: Ranking D.C.'s record 10 All-Star Game homers
Best son ever! Bregman gifts mom Camaro after winning MVP
More Houston Astros
SPORTS
American Flag Football League to host championship in Houston on Thursday
Love for the city: Patrick Beverley returns to Houston for basketball camp
Teenage baseball players' sportsmanship earns them honorary ESPY awards
Astros and Rockets up for awards at Espys
More Sports
Top Stories
Houston region home to thousands of prison parolees
Family hoping for miracle to get sick 11-month-old back to Houston
Thieves take 'Marvel' performers' van, bikes near NRG Stadium
Donor pays tuition for entire UH College of Medicine first class
Best son ever! Bregman gifts mom Camaro after winning MVP
Unemployed man allegedly shoots friend who offered him a job
Mom accused of letting men rape her 2-year-old daughter
Video shows family members fleeing crash, leaving kids inside car
Show More
Fake CPS worker allegedly planned to kill man and kidnap children
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing woman inside her home
HPD looking for woman, 19, missing since June
Man shoots gunmen to save wife during attempted break-in
Man fatally shot after pointing gun at SWAT team in Waller Co.
More News