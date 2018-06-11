You can help three young girls remember their late father, who played in the Major Leagues for eight years.The father of late Cincinnati Reds player Ryan Freel is asking for fans to send his son's baseball cards to the family.He's hoping to keep Ryan's legacy alive by filling three binders for the girls. Ryan committed suicide in 2012.Ryan was the first MLB player to be diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a degenerative brain disease found in athletes, military veterans, and others with a history of repetitive brain trauma.If you have cards you would like to donate, you can send them to: Matthew Christian, 3737 Corwin Street, Bozeman, MT 59718.