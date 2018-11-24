SPORTS

Cricket in Texas: Businessman Tanweer Ahmed building largest complex in America

EMBED </>More Videos

Businessman Tanweer Ahmed building largest complex in America

By
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (KTRK) --
It's a sport that's growing in the United States, especially in the greater Houston area.

Local leaders in the sport of cricket believe the Houston area could become the cricket capital of the country.

You could call it cricket curiosity.

"Somebody's driving by and asks what are you doing? We are playing cricket. Before you know it, you have growth," said teenager Rishab Patil.

Young Houston players say they get asked about the sport by everyone, from classmates at school to people driving by.

"I feel like it's growing," said Laksh Parikh. "People are seeing it as a legitimate sport to play as a youth, like soccer was 20 years ago."

This weekend, hundreds of players from across the country are here for a cricket youth tournament.

"Everyone said the same thing about soccer some 30 years ago," said Prairie View Mayor David Allen. "Everyone asked why here and why soccer. Now those same people's grandkids are playing soccer at school and everywhere else. It's a great opportunity for the economic development."

It's the first big tournament at the new Prairie View Cricket Complex.

The complex will be the largest in the states and is only one-third complete right now.

"There's no other facility like this in the entire nation, and that's in our backyard," said Dhaval Metha with Katy Youth Soccer. "We're super excited and it's great to have support."

Businessman Tanweer Ahmed bought the 86 acres to be developed. Ahmed's vision is to have a world-class facility for cricket play.

"Houston gives us the opportunity to play all year long and that is the reason it will be the spot," said Ahmed.

Parikh added, "We're doing the same works as other sports and it's getting more popular."

Follow Christine Dobbyn on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssportsprairie view a&mHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Teen driver survives spectacular crash at F3 Macau Grand Prix
Two new Neighborhood Fishin' lakes opening to families
Alex Bregman keeps promise to pose in fan's senior photos
'BACK THE BLUE': Brazosport HS honors first responders during game
More sports
SPORTS
Bob McNair, Houston Texans owner, dies at 81
Rockets look to start new winning streak against Cavaliers
Bob McNair's impact in Houston goes beyond football
Texans fans 'shocked' over loss of Bob McNair
More Sports
Top Stories
Bob McNair, owner of Houston Texans, passes away at 81
Police investigating after motorcyclist killed in crash on I-45N
Buyer finds $7.5M inside storage unit
Firefighters uncover game room inside N. Harris Co. church
Suspect in custody after leading chase of up to 140 MPH
Arizona teen continues Thanksgiving tradition with 'grandma'
No punishment for students in viral Nazi salute photo
Bob McNair's impact in Houston goes beyond football
Show More
Black Friday shopping is a contact sport at Victorias Secret
Texans players and NFL react to Bob McNair's passing
Mild and sunny weather for the rest of this weekend!
Bob McNair's medical history includes bout with leukemia
These custom license plates were rejected by Texas DMV
More News