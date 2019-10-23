Sports

Lance McCullers to Astros fan unable to return cap: Here's $50

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If there's one thing Houston Astros fans know about their team, it's that the guys sure are generous.

When they're not working with their charities to give back to others, they're inviting fans to World Series games, just like Lance McCullers Jr. did for those who were taunted by Yankees fans in New York.

It appears McCullers is on a roll.

His latest act of kindness involves helping out a fan who would have been left strapped for cash were it not for McCullers' clutch move.

Twitter user @Heyimangela_ posted Monday that she was selling an Astros hat for $50 because she bought the wrong size and claimed the store wouldn't accept her return, though she had the receipt.

"SOMEONE PLEASE TAKE THIS OFF MY HANDS," she begged in the tweet.



McCullers swiftly answered the call, explaining that all she needed to do was drop her name on the payment app Venmo, so he could transfer the money to her.



"You're all set!!! Blessings," McCullers wrote after the transaction.

Another fan thought it would be a good time to ask McCullers if he could help him out, too.

"Lance, can you Venmo me $50 for being a long suffering Rangers fan?" a man tweeted.

We don't know about that one. After all, he can't work miracles!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonhouston astrossociety
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Standoff ends with off-duty deputy shooting himself inside home
Judge issues new psych evaluation for Santa Fe shooting suspect
Newlywed Astros fan killed hours after watching team win ALCS
You just won a free Taco Bell taco thanks to World Series
Trump lifts sanctions on Turkey, says cease-fire permanent
Astros will win '19 World Series, says writer who predicted '17 win
Astros players known to give back on and off the field
Show More
Celebrate the Astros with these eats and treats
Mariachi band shows love for Astros with twist to classic tune
ABC's slate of XFL games revealed for 2020 rebooted season
Lawmakers propose bill to ban youth football
Man robbed at gunpoint in barbershop chair
More TOP STORIES News