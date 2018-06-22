CHARITY

Lance McCullers and Luke Pell take part in inaugural Concert for a Cure in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. and his wife Kara were honorary chairs for the inaugural Leukemia Texas "Concert for a Cure" that took place at the Irish Cowboy Thursday night.

Texas native and musician Luke Pell was also in attendance alongside McCullers. He made an appearance on The Bachelor Winter Games and The Bachelorette.

This event looked to raise awareness towards leukemia and inform the public on how they can help fight this disease.

All proceeds for the event went towards leukemia research and support for patients in the Houston area.
