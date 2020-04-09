Houston Astros

Astros players Lance McCullers and Alex Bregman surprise students during virtual prom

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros are continuing to go above and beyond during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the weekend, Lance McCullers Jr. and Alex Bregman surprised a group of St. Thomas High School students during their virtual prom on Zoom.

Parent Karen Vine Fuller called in several favors to make it a memorable prom even though students could not physically be together due to the pandemic.

"About 10 minutes before the call, I told my friend that I was sorry I had to ask for a favor," Fuller said. "She said, 'No, Lance is going to call, and Bregman.'"

McCullers was working out with Bregman when the call came in.

"Breggy popped on with us and we spent about 10 to 12 minutes on there," McCullers said. "It was cool. I feel really bad. Those experiences in my life were very cool and fun, especially for the seniors. We just wanted to make it something quick and simple like a Zoom call and try to make it special."

Senior John Groff said he was shocked when he saw Bregman and McCullers on the call.

"I got a text that said, 'Get on the virtual prom,'" Groff said. "I only expected to see my friend group, but got on there and saw Alex Bregman and Lance McCullers. I did not expect that."

Follow David Nuno on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonhouston astroscoronaviruspromcovid 19 pandemicstudentscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON ASTROS
The most hyped prospect ever for all 30 MLB teams
Astros' Lance McCullers delivers food to hospitals
Mets simulation broadcast throws shade at Astros
Astros arrange pizza delivery to all 94 Houston fire stations
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for southeast Texas
Mayor reverses: Houston parks now closing Easter weekend
Harris County launches $10M small business loan program
HISD warns students after staffer handing out laptops gets virus
Harris Co. to talk severe weather and impact on COVID-19
Houston city leaders pause for moment of silence
FDA orders church to stop selling fake COVID-19 medicine
Show More
Iconic College Station beer joint offers free Zoom virtual backgrounds
US report shows 16.6M applied for unemployment in 3 weeks
Boil water notice issued in part of NW Harris Co.
Expired registration sticker? Texas is giving you a pass
How JJ Watt is helping those in need during COVID-19 pandemic
More TOP STORIES News