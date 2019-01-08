Lamar Miller earns Houston Texans' 5th Pro Bowl nod of 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4925289" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> From a playoff bye week to missing the playoffs all together, here's how the Texans can take care of business.

Lamar Miller's strong 2018, which included a career-tying 97-yard touchdown run, has earned him his first trip to the Pro Bowl.On Tuesday, the Houston Texans announced Miller, who was named an alternate to the NFL's all-star game, will get to play in Orlando as an injury replacement for running back Phillip Lindsay of the Denver Broncos.The 27-year-old's first Pro Bowl comes after his seventh season in the league. In 2018, Miller rushed for 973 yards and five touchdowns.His most memorable score of the season came in Week 12 when he went 97 yards to the house during a Monday night game vs. Tennessee. It matched a career-long score that he set in 2014 when he played with the Dolphins.With Miller's addition, the Texans have five Pro Bowl nods, Houston's most selections since 2012.Houston is already sending J.J. Watt, Deandre Hopkins, Jadeveon Clowney and Benardrick McKinney. Deshaun Watson, Tyrann Mathieu and Kareem Jackson were named alternates to the game.The Pro Bowl is set for Jan. 27.