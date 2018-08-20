Lamar HS football welcomes new era after Tom Nolen's retirement

For the first time in 35 years, Tom Nolen is not on the sidelines at Lamar High School.The legendary head coach retired a few weeks out from the start of Lamar's season.At 72 years old and after more than 350 career wins, Coach is leaving the team in good hands.One of Nolen's former assistants, Michael Lindsey, has brought in high energy and a fresh approach as the new head coach heading into the 2018 campaign."(I'm) trying to get practice going a little quicker, more game-like. We got more of a blue collar team so we got to be there. We got to get more reps in," said Lindsey during a recent practice.The players are certainly noticing the differences between the two coaches."Coach Nolen was the quiet type. Coach Lindsey, more interactive," said defensive back Joe Wilson.Coach Nolen is missed, but he's around. Coach Lindsey leans on his predecessor's 40-plus years of experience."Coach Nolen mentoring me, he still wants to do that. He's still in my ear encouraging me," said Lindsey.