After more than 70 consecutive years, La Marque Little League might have to cancel its season.The troubles started in December when someone broke into the league's clubhouse."When we got here, we noticed that the back of our concession stand, our double doors had been completely removed," La Marque Little League president, DJ Arvie, recalled.Some stole around $6,000 worth of baseball, and lawn care equipment."It breaks your heart that someone would take away from the kids that want to play baseball," La Marque Little League volunteer Allen Honish said.The league reported the theft to police, but so far, no arrests have been made.Recently, their fortunes have changed. A number of businesses and neighbors have donated a few thousand dollars, which have allowed them to purchase equipment."It brings joy to my heart and pride back to this community," Arvie said.But the equipment may not be enough. The league needs at least 75 players.So far, they only have 15 players registered."All of this is for nothing if we don't have the kids," La Marque Little League vice president, Mike Wev, said.With hopes to turn their luck around, they will hold a registration event Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Lamar Public Library.The team is looking for kids ages 4 to 14-years-old, registration costs between $75 - $90. There are payment plans, and ways to earn money through donations.There's still time. The season starts in April.