Kyle Tucker waiting for opportunity to contribute to Astros

Kyle Tucker waits for opportunity with Astros

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Sometimes, all it takes is a little patience. Kyle Tucker has been waiting for his opportunity to contribute to the defending World Series Champions while playing in AAA Fresno.

Tucker was selected by the Astros with the fifth overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft. He attended Henry B. Plant High School in Florida and is 21 years old.

While waiting to be called up from the Astros, Tucker has contributed strongly to the Fresno Grizzlies. The outfielder who throws right and bats left currently has 14 HR and 66 RBI with a .306 batting average.

When asked about contributing to the Astros, Tucker said there is nothing he can do about it right now. He said he will have to focus on playing his game and hope for the opportunity.
