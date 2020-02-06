kobe bryant

Kobe and Gianna Bryant to be honored at memorial service Feb. 24 at Staples Center, ESPN reports

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES -- The lives of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna will be honored at a memorial service Feb. 24 at Staples Center, ESPN reported Thursday.

The date of the memorial bears a particular significance, reflecting the basketball numbers worn by the NBA icon and his 13-year-old daughter. Gianna Bryant's jersey was retired Thursday by her alma mater, Harbor Day School in Corona Del Mar.

According to ESPN, the memorial was scheduled after coordination among the Los Angeles Police Department, city officials and the Clippers organization.

Kobe honored by mariachis with emotional rendition of 'Amor Eterno' outside Staples Center
EMBED More News Videos

Among the hundreds of people who gathered at a makeshift near Staples Center were mariachi musicians from throughout Los Angeles.



Staples Center most recently has staged memorials celebrating the lives of musical artists Nipsey Hussle and Michael Jackson.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsdowntown lalos angeleslos angeles countystaples centerlos angeles lakerskobe bryantbasketballmemorial
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KOBE BRYANT
Looking back at Kobe Bryant's Oscar win for 'Dear Basketball'
Gianna Bryant's Calif. school retires her No. 2 basketball jersey
Funeral services set for coach killed in crash with Kobe Bryant
Sports Illustrated honors Kobe Bryant with 100-page special edition
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here's why your car is covered in a reddish-brown film today
Mom, daughter and 3-month-old baby victims of fiery crash
Company in blast files for bankruptcy and lets go of workers
Teen banned over dreadlocks inspires anti-discrimination bill
Coronavirus: Whistleblower doctor in China has died
It'll be cold with plenty of sunshine
Homeowner shoots suspected burglar in northeast Houston
Show More
3 major freeways in Houston closed this weekend
Walmart shooting suspect faces hate crime charges, source says
Top 10 suspects wanted for animal cruelty in Harris Co.
Who is Robert Covington? Welcome back newest Rocket
Trump unleashes fury at impeachment enemies after acquittal
More TOP STORIES News