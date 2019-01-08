Kliff Kingsbury expected to land with NFL's Cardinals: reports

SPORTS

Former UH assistant Kliff Kingsbury expected to be named Arizona Cardinals head coach

Kliff Kingsbury, whose coaching career began with the University of Houston, is expected to land the head coaching gig with the Arizona Cardinals, ESPN reported Tuesday, citing sources.

With the move, the 39-year-old, who was frequently mentioned for head coaching vacancies around the NFL, is expected to end a month-long stint as the offensive coordinator at University of Southern California.

Last month, Kingsbury landed the USC job after being let go from his head coaching job at his alma mater, Texas Tech University.

Kingsbury is seen as an offensive guru in coaching circles, chiefly specializing in the quarterback position. Before Texas Tech, he served dual roles as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach under Kevin Sumlin at UH and then at Texas A&M. He had a role in the college careers of Case Keenum, Johnny Manziel and Patrick Mahomes, to name a few QBs. The Cardinals ended the past season with Josh Rosen, who was drafted 10th overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, starting at quarterback.

Kingsbury was hired as the Red Raiders head coach in 2013, notching a 35-40 overall record. Texas Tech finished no better than fifth in the Big 12 under his tenure.

Since 2011, the San Antonio native, though, coached offenses that averaged 550 yards and nearly 42 points a game.

A former quarterback, Kingsbury was selected as a sixth-round pick by the New England Patriots in 2003. He also spent time playing for the Saints and the Jets, as well as earning stints in NFL Europe and the CFL.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Kingsbury will sign a four-year deal, with a team option for the fifth year.

