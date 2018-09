Freshman Charles Garrett rushed for 171 yards, including an 80-yard scamper for a touchdown, to help Klein Oak High School defeat rival Klein, 26-12, Friday night.Klein Oak was heavy on the run game. The Panthers ran for 354 total team yards as opposed to 92 yards through the air.Klein Oak junior Kendal Taylor added 88 rushing yards and a touchdown.The road victory gives Klein Oak a 3-0 record heading into next Saturday's tilt with Conroe.