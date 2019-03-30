Klein Forest's Kharee McDaniel earns Guy V. Lewis Award

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- To the victor, go the spoils.The Klein Forest Golden Eagles' had an historic run to the state finals in March, representing Houston in fine fashion.Coach Cary Black's squad left it all on the court with their fast-paced philosophy that buried opponents in the UIL tourney.The heartbeat of the team was Kharee "KJ" McDaniel, who was rewarded with the coveted Guy V. Lewis Award Tuesday night on the campus of the University of Houston. The award recognized the top basketball player in the city of Houston.