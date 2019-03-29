Kingwood Park seniors set culture of winning within girl's soccer team

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When Jess White arrived at Kingwood Park High School; the girls soccer program was still in its infancy.Year after year the Panthers improved. Gaining more wins, getting farther in the playoffs each time out.Then the Class of 2019 arrived.Since the group of eight walked onto the pitch, Kingwood Park has done almost nothing but win, including reaching the state tournament for the first time in program history last season.