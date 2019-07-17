Kingwood HS standout Travis Swanson reflects on NFL career

HOUSTON, Texas -- Everything changed for Travis Swanson on January 14.
That is a day that Swanson will never forget. It was when his daughter Kendyl Gray Swanson was born and, in turn, caused the former Kingwood High School and Arkansas Razorback star to re-evaluate things following the completion of his fifth NFL season.
"When I look back on it there was a reason that she got here when she got here, right after the season," Swanson said. "I believe in things like that. Everything happens for a reason. She's a complete blessing and she's almost six months old already, it's just completely flown by in a blink of an eye."
For more on this story, you can visit VYPE's website.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News