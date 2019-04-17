Vype

Kingwood girls' soccer the big award winners in District 22-6A

KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- The season has officially come to an end for District 22-6A girls soccer teams with Kingwood and Atascocita both falling in the Region III-6A Tournament this past weekend.

Kingwood had the best season of all teams in the district, advancing to its first regional final since the 2010 season.

Pres Holcomb earned the District 22-6A Coach of the Year award after guiding Kingwood to an impressive 29th-straight District Championship this season. It's also the deepest playoff run in nine years for the Mustangs.

A key piece for the Mustangs' success was Catherine Childs, who brought home the District 22-6A MVP Award. Childs finished the season with nine goals and 11 assists.

The District 22-6A Offensive MVP Award went to Kingwood's Emma Ebert, who had an impressive 33 goals and 16 assists this season.

Other District 22-6A awards went to Pasadena's Vanessa Cabello (Defensive MVP), Atascocita's Ainsley Cunningham (Goalkeeper of the Year) and Atascocita's Victoria Arenivas (Newcomer of the Year).

