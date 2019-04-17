Kingwood girls' soccer the big award winners in District 22-6A

Kingwood had the best season of all teams in the district, advancing to its first regional final since the 2010 season.
Pres Holcomb earned the District 22-6A Coach of the Year award after guiding Kingwood to an impressive 29th-straight District Championship this season. It's also the deepest playoff run in nine years for the Mustangs.
A key piece for the Mustangs' success was Catherine Childs, who brought home the District 22-6A MVP Award. Childs finished the season with nine goals and 11 assists.
The District 22-6A Offensive MVP Award went to Kingwood's Emma Ebert, who had an impressive 33 goals and 16 assists this season.
Other District 22-6A awards went to Pasadena's Vanessa Cabello (Defensive MVP), Atascocita's Ainsley Cunningham (Goalkeeper of the Year) and Atascocita's Victoria Arenivas (Newcomer of the Year).
For a full list of District 22-6A awards, head over to our partner VYPE Houston.
SEE OTHER VYPE STORIES:
- Houston hoops legend Brittney Griner to enter VYPE Hall
- MLB ace and former The Woodlands HS star getting Vype honor
- ABC13 up close with Houston's best high school athletes
- Track stars shine at VYPE photoshoot
- Hargraves HS baseball player also a top bass angler
- Seven Lakes and Rice Owls alum makes MLB debut
- Huffman softball star dons umpire uniform for her first games
- Tomball HS pole vault star's steady climb to state meet
- Pleasantly Humble: Taylor Pleasants reflects on multi-sport career, USA Softball, LSU
- Houston's Strake Jesuit boasts fastest man in US