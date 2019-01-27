SPORTS

KEMP'S KIDS: Houston Astros slugger kicks off baseball camp in Houston

Tony Kemp and his wife Michelle teamed up with the Boys & Girls Club of Houston for the first annual kids baseball camp.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Astros slugger Tony Kemp, and his wife Michelle, hosted their first annual Kemp's Kids Baseball Camp Sunday at the SpringSpirit Sports Complex.

Kids of all ages from the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Houston were treated to some special lessons by the 'Stros player.

Over 100 kids made it out for the fun time, which included learning the basic skills of baseball.

Kemp also said he and his wife have always been inspired to give back to the community.

"We wanted to help kids that might not be able to afford the equipment," Kemp said. "We just wanted to put something together for the kids that can help them and benefit."

