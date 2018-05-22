OAKLAND, California (KTRK) --Keep it simple. That's what the Houston Rockets say they plan to do to secure the win over the Golden State Warriors Tuesday night.
"Go out there and do it. It's pretty simple. We're not trying to overcomplicate things," said Rockets point guard James Harden.
Houston plans to use their short-term memory to forget about the blowout 41-point loss they suffered Sunday night.
"That's the one good thing about our team. We lose and we come back like it didn't even happen," small forward P.J. Tucker added.
The Rockets are in Oakland for Game 4, but fans can still catch the action.
The official watch party is at Christian's Tailgate in the Heights. You can also snap a photo with Rockets mascot Clutch and the Rockets Power Dancers while you're there.
The party starts at 7:30 p.m.
Tip-off is at 8 p.m. Game 5 returns to Houston Thursday. Head to the Houston Rockets website for tickets.
