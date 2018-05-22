SPORTS

Rockets in 60 seconds: Houston looks to keep it simple ahead of Game 4

What to know about the Rockets vs. Warriors Game 4.

OAKLAND, California (KTRK) --
Keep it simple. That's what the Houston Rockets say they plan to do to secure the win over the Golden State Warriors Tuesday night.

"Go out there and do it. It's pretty simple. We're not trying to overcomplicate things," said Rockets point guard James Harden.

Houston plans to use their short-term memory to forget about the blowout 41-point loss they suffered Sunday night.

"That's the one good thing about our team. We lose and we come back like it didn't even happen," small forward P.J. Tucker added.

The Rockets are in Oakland for Game 4, but fans can still catch the action.

The official watch party is at Christian's Tailgate in the Heights. You can also snap a photo with Rockets mascot Clutch and the Rockets Power Dancers while you're there.

The party starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tip-off is at 8 p.m. Game 5 returns to Houston Thursday. Head to the Houston Rockets website for tickets.

ERIC GORDON:
EMBED More News Videos

Eric Gordon speaks after the Rockets' Game 3 loss.


CLINT CAPELA:
EMBED More News Videos

Clint Capela speaks to the media after the Rockets' Game 3 loss.

TREVOR ARIZA:
EMBED More News Videos

Trevor Ariza speaks after Game 3.

