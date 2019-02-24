SPORTS

Daniel Manibog cements legacy at Katy with third-straight title

The superstar senior finishes his career at Katy with an unblemished record of 56-0.

Daniel Manibog's final match of his career truly mirrored how his career at Katy High School could be described - dominating.

Manibog defeated Cy Ranch's Zack Good 25-9 in a technical fall in the Class 6A-160 pound weight class for his third-straight UIL State Wrestling Championship.

"It feels awesome, I thank God for it, it's all through him," Manibog said.

For more on this story, visit our partners at VYPE Houston.
