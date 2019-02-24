Daniel Manibog's final match of his career truly mirrored how his career at Katy High School could be described - dominating.
Manibog defeated Cy Ranch's Zack Good 25-9 in a technical fall in the Class 6A-160 pound weight class for his third-straight UIL State Wrestling Championship.
"It feels awesome, I thank God for it, it's all through him," Manibog said.
For more on this story, visit our partners at VYPE Houston.
