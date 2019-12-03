Vype

Katy Taylor heads to State Quarterfinals for first time in history

KATY, Texas -- Once Braden Hay reached the end of the handshake line, the senior safety turned back in the direction of the Katy Taylor fans inside NRG Stadium.

The senior safety broke into a jog, holding his white helmet by the facemask in his left hand, while with his right he held up four fingers signifying the number round that the Mustangs were bound for.

A 35-14 victory over Humble on Saturday night secured for the first time in program history Katy Taylor's place amongst the final eight Class 6A Division II football teams in Texas left playing heading into December next week.

"It's something they can tell their grandkids about," Katy Taylor second-year coach Chad Simmons said. "Nobody can take that away from you, so again just awesome how hard they worked to earn it."

Katy Taylor improves to 8-5 overall on the season and will face Cypress Creek in the State Quarterfinals on Saturday, December 7 at NRG Stadium with kickoff slated for 2 p.m.

This will be the second-straight season Katy Taylor will face Cypress Creek in the playoffs. Last year, Cy Creek defeated Katy Taylor 24-14 in the Area Round.

"They've done a really good job," Simmons said. "They knocked us out last year, they've got a good offensive scheme, good defense, well coached and it'll be a good matchup."

You can view more of this article through our partners at VYPE Houston.

Video taken from our partners at Vype.
