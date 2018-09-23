KATY, Texas (KTRK) --How much do you love your sports team?
Well, one Katy couple's wedding photos hit it out of the park.
Marni Wishart shared these photos with Eyewitness News of Jennifer and Kevin Balderas' Astros wedding tribute.
According to Jennifer, she says they've always loved the Astros, and they really wanted to incorporate that into their marriage. Two matching pairs of socks and a home run of a groom's cake later, and their wedding was fit for any World Series champ.
To top it all off, they were married on a game day.