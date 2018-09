Justin Verlander is cuter now than when he was in Detroit.That's according to wife Kate Upton, who says a side-by-side match up of Verlander's team photos show a handsomer pitcher emerged once he got to Houston.Verlander posted the two photos on Instagram on Thursday. Fifteen years and more stubble separate the two Verlander photos."My wife said I'm hot in both... but 'kinda dorky hot back then,'" Verlander writes.