SPORTS

Kareem Hunt resurfaces in Cleveland after release from Kansas City

EMBED </>More Videos

In a statement from the Kansas City Chiefs, the team says Hunt lied about the incident, and has been released effective immediately.

CLEVELAND, Ohio --
The Cleveland Browns have signed Kareem Hunt, the running back cut by Kansas City in November after a video showed him pushing and kicking a woman the previous February.

Hunt was placed on the NFL's commissioner's exempt list hours before the Chiefs released him. He was in his second season with Kansas City and was one of the team's most productive players as it won the AFC West the last two years.

Hunt still could be suspended by the league under its personal conduct policy for the February incident at a hotel in Cleveland and for two others that surfaced after he was released by the Chiefs.

Cleveland general manager John who drafted Hunt while working for Kansas City, on Monday said the Browns "fully understand and respect the complexity of questions and issues in signing a player with Kareem's history and do not condone his actions."

READ MORE:
Kareem Hunt admits he misled Chiefs about hotel assault

Chiefs release Kareem Hunt after video surfaces of alleged assault on woman

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsCleveland BrownsKansas City Chiefsbatterycaught on camera
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Gerrit Cole, Trevor Bauer and Alex Wood win arbitration cases
Harden not resting as Rockets visit Wolves
Texans release veteran WR Demaryius Thomas
North Shore coach serves key role in college recruiting
Spring Branch athlete not limited by life-changing accident
More Sports
Top Stories
Tiger abandoned in cage to have own habitat at Texas sanctuary
Tiger steps onto grass for first time
Serial killer sketches photos of his murder victims
Homeowner shoots man trying to break into his car: Deputies
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
New ramps and Southmore Bridge opening this spring
Body found at Memorial Hermann Hospital, foul play suspected
Violent purse snatching at trendy med center restaurant
Show More
Man dies after falling into a vat of sulfuric acid
Peanuts, Cracker Jack banned from minor league stadium
Advocacy group calls for tougher state laws requiring vaccines
Surveillance video released in deadly shooting of man fixing car
Selena, Fight Club and more: Houston rooftop releases lineup
More News