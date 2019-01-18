Karbach Brewery and Astros team up for new beer

Sick of drinking Bud Light at the ball game? Karbach Brewery and the Astros are teaming up to introduce a new beer.The new brew is called Crawford Bock. The name is a play off the street that's home to Minute Maid Park. The can design is a blend of old and new, inspired by the old school Astros rainbow uniforms and Minute Maid Park's iconic "Crawford Boxes" seating section.Can't wait to try it? It makes its debut at the Astros Fan Fest Jan. 26. It will also be served at Astros games next season.Crawford Bock (4.5% ABV) is described as a smooth, malty beer.A portion of sales from every keg and case will benefit the Astros Foundation and its community initiatives, which include youth baseball and softball, military support, childhood cancer awareness and efforts to reduce homelessness.