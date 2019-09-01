Sports

Justin Verlander throws third career no-hitter in Astros 2-0 win over Blue Jays

TORONTO, Ontario (KTRK) -- Sunday was a historical day for Justin Verlander and the Astros.

Verlander threw his third career no-hitter in the Astros' 2-0 win over the Blue Jays.

Verlander threw for 14 K's with 120 pitches.



It was the 13th no-hitter in Astros' franchise history.

Verlander joined some elite company Sunday, becoming just the sixth pitcher in MLB history to have three no-hitters.



Abraham Toro made the victory possible, hitting a two-run HR in the top of the 9th inning in his return to Canada.

Toro would then get the final out that gave Verlander the no-hitter.

The Astros are 89-49 on the season and lead the AL West by 9.5 games.
