Justin Verlander throws third career no-hitter in Astros 2-0 win over Blue Jays

Forever your #1 fan 😍 Congrats on your 3rd no hitter @JustinVerlander!! pic.twitter.com/0Sx947TyZ6 — Kate Upton (@KateUpton) September 1, 2019

I just watched my brother throw his 3rd no hitter, 1st with the Astros, from a suite at Comerica Park in Detroit. First game I’ve been here since he left. Incredible. — Ben Verlander (@Verly32) September 1, 2019

TORONTO, Ontario (KTRK) -- Sunday was a historical day for Justin Verlander and the Astros.Verlander threw his third career no-hitter in the Astros' 2-0 win over the Blue Jays.Verlander threw for 14 K's with 120 pitches.It was the 13th no-hitter in Astros' franchise history.Verlander joined some elite company Sunday, becoming just the sixth pitcher in MLB history to have three no-hitters.Abraham Toro made the victory possible, hitting a two-run HR in the top of the 9th inning in his return to Canada.Toro would then get the final out that gave Verlander the no-hitter.The Astros are 89-49 on the season and lead the AL West by 9.5 games.