Sports

Justin Verlander throws third career no-hitter in Astros 2-0 win over Blue Jays

TORONTO, Ontario (KTRK) -- Sunday was a historical day for Justin Verlander and the Astros.

Verlander threw his third career no-hitter in the Astros' 2-0 win over the Blue Jays.

Verlander threw for 14 K's with 120 pitches.

It was the 13th no-hitter in Astros' franchise history.

Abraham Toro made the victory possible, hitting a two-run HR in the top of the 9th inning in his return to Canada.

Toro would then get the final out that gave Verlander the no-hitter.

The Astros are 89-49 on the season and lead the AL West by 9.5 games.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshouston astrostoronto blue jays
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Death toll rises to 7 in Odessa shooting in West Texas
Gunman in deadly Midland-Odessa shooting identified
Dorian now a catastrophic Category 5 Hurricane
Odessa woman says gunman who killed 4 pointed gun at her
New gun laws go into effect in Texas
Thieves botch attempt to steal money from ATM in northwest Houston
Woman killed in drive-by shooting in northeast Harris County
Show More
Four people taken to hospital after major 3 vehicle accident on SH-6
Man arrested at Six Flags after police find weapons in car
Pope Francis gets stuck in elevator for 25 minutes
Child transported to hospital with possible wound from BB gun
Democratic presidential hopefuls prepare for Houston debate
More TOP STORIES News