Justin Verlander throws third career no-hitter in Astros 2-0 win over Blue Jays

TORONTO, Ontario (KTRK) -- Sunday was a historical day for Justin Verlander and the Astros.
Verlander threw his third career no-hitter in the Astros' 2-0 win over the Blue Jays.
Verlander threw for 14 K's with 120 pitches.
It was the 13th no-hitter in Astros' franchise history.
Abraham Toro made the victory possible, hitting a two-run HR in the top of the 9th inning in his return to Canada.
Toro would then get the final out that gave Verlander the no-hitter.
The Astros are 89-49 on the season and lead the AL West by 9.5 games.
