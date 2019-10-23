Justin Verlander still seeking 1st career win in World Series

George Springer, centerfield Jose Altuve, second base Michael Brantley, left field Alex Bregman, third base Yuli Gurriel, first base Yordan Alvarez, designated hitter Carlos Correa, shortstop Robinson Chirinos, catcher Josh Reddick, right field

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5630722" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Take a peek into Justin Verlander and Kate Upton's relationship

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5508835" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> What to know about Astros pitcher Justin Verlander

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There's no telling what was the more stunning thing that came out of World Series Game 1.Was it the fact that Gerrit Cole lost his first decision since May 22? Or was it the fact that the Houston Astros had 11 base-runners stranded in a 5-4 loss to the Washington Nationals?Nevertheless, the Astros, who lost homefield advantage for the second straight postseason series, have a chance to hold even with the Nats on Wednesday night before both teams head for Washington beginning Friday.Justin Verlander is Houston's starter, who has traded off solid and underwhelming starts, one after the other, so far in the playoffs. Verlander's eight-strikeout, Game 1 performance in the AL Division Series was followed by a forgettable loss in Game 4, where he was chased out after 3.2 innings.Verlander pitched well enough in Game 2 of the AL Championship Series to help the team win. That was only followed up by a rough Game 5 at Yankee Stadium in a potential clinch game.So Game 2 should be a successful Verlander start, right? After all, he's due. In five appearances in the World Series over his career, he has yet to notch a winning decision. He is 0-4.Opposite J.V. is Stephen Strasburg, who marks the second superstar ace in a row that the 'Stros batters face.Some positives came out of the Game 1 loss for Houston. There's just something about George Springer and the World Series. The outfielder homered for the fifth straight World Series game, which is a record for the world championship round.Yordan Alvarez also ripped off two hits on three at-bats. He had entered the series cold at the plate throughout the playoffs.The first pitch is set for 7:08 p.m. Wednesday.