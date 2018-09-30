"I never knew I would learn this much, ever."Those are words that Leah Still, 8, was at risk of never saying.Back in 2014, Leah, the daughter of former Texans defensive end, Devon, was diagnosed with a rare type of cancer that affects nerve cells. After chemotherapy, radiation treatment, and several surgeries, the cancer is finally in remission.Now three years removed from her victory over neuroblastoma, Leah is enjoying her new lease on life."I am this level of gratefulness," Leah said while making a large gesture with her hands. "Like 10,000, or if there is another one way more than the other one that it stops at, even if it's not even a real number."Now for the first time, Leah and her parents discuss what the last few years of their lives have been like now that Devon is retired and Leah can lead a normal life.