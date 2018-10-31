SPORTS

Jose Altuve's daughter steals hearts in adorable birthday photoshoot

Melanie Altuve's 2nd birthday photo shoot. (Credit: Betty of Bettyabsh Photography)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Jose Altuve's daughter steals our hearts for the second year in a row with her adorable birthday photo shoot.

Altuve's wife, Giannina Altuve, took to Instagram to share a collection of cute photos shot by Betty of Bettyabsh Photography. The toddler posed with balloon and flower bouquets along with a stunning backdrop of the Houston skyline to celebrate her two years of life.

