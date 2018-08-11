SPORTS
Jose Altuve won't return during Astros' current homestand

Jose Altuve will not return from the disabled list during the Houston Astros' current homestand, meaning the reigning American League MVP will miss at least another four games.

Altuve is making progress in his recovery from a right knee injury but, as of Friday, was not yet running at full speed. The star second baseman hasn't played since July 25 and has been on the DL since July 29.

"I feel about the same," Altuve told reporters Friday, according to the Houston Chronicle. "I don't think it's going to be too long, but I don't know."

Houston has two games remaining this weekend in its four-game series with the Seattle Mariners. After a day off Monday, the Astros host the Rockies for two games before another day off Thursday, followed by a nine-game road trip against the Athletics, Mariners and Angels.

Altuve, 28, is batting .329 with nine home runs and 46 RBIs this season. The defending World Series champion Astros have struggled during his absence, going 6-7 in the 13 games he has missed while scoring three runs or fewer in eight of those contests.

"It's not easy to come here and not to be in the lineup," Altuve said. "But I'm supporting my teammates. I'm going out there just to support them and hopefully we're going to win a lot of games and see what happens."
