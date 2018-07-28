HOUSTON ASTROS

Jose Altuve placed on 10-day disabled list

HOUSTON, Texas --
Jose Altuve is headed to the disabled list.

The reigning American League MVP is bound for the 10-day disabled list for the first time in his career after battling right knee soreness since exiting Wednesday's 3-2 loss in Colorado in the fifth inning.

"If they think it is better to go on the disabled list for the team and for me in order for me to come back healthy and strong," Altuve said. "So, we got to do it."

Altuve is batting .329 with nine home runs and 46 RBIs for the Astros this season and had missed the last two games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
