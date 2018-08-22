Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Even in his eighth year of MLB service, Houston Astros All-Star Jose Altuve is still encountering some career firsts.
During his sixth All-Star Game, Altuve successfully collected his first hit after entering the Midsummer Classic with a goose egg all-time in that category.
Before Altuve returned to the team Tuesday, the Astros sent him to a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Fresno to work out a sore knee that put him on the 10-day disabled list.
Altuve had never played in Triple-A. When he was called up back in 2011, he was promoted from Double-A ball.
On Sunday, Altuve made his first Triple-A hit in Fresno's game vs. Tacoma. As a token for the career first, he kept the ball.
In a pic tweeted by MLB.com's Brian McTaggart, the ball is inscribed with "Jose Altuve First Triple A Hit August 19, 2018 Fresno Grizzlies at Tacoma Rainiers".
Altuve reunited with his teammates in Seattle in the midst of the Astros' series with the Mariners.