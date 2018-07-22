SPORTS

Johnny Manziel traded from Hamilton to Montreal

EMBED </>More Videos

Johnny Manziel traded from Hamilton to Montreal. (KTRK)

MONTREAL, Canada --
Johnny Manziel is headed to the Montreal Alouettes.

Montreal acquired the former Heisman Trophy winner and offensive linemen Tony Washington and Landon Rice from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday for defensive end Jamaal Westerman, wide receiver Chris Williams and first-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021.

Montreal made the move a day after starting quarterback Drew Willy sustained his second injury of the season. Montreal backup Jeff Mathews also is out with a foot injury, leaving third-stringer Matt Shiltz to play the final three quarters Saturday night in a 25-8 loss at Calgary.

"We have acquired an exceptional quarterback with undeniable talent," Alouettes general manager Kavis Reed said in a statement in a team release. "With his great mobility, his athletic abilities and his instinct we believe that he will have a positive impact on our offence. Landon Rice and Tony Washington are two skilled players that will considerably solidify our offensive line."

Making a comeback after being released by the Cleveland Browns in March 2016, Manziel was unable to get on the field in Hamilton behind starter Jeremiah Masoli. In two preseason games, the former Texas A&M star was 21 of 32 for 168 yards and a touchdown. Alouettes coach Mike Sherman recruited Manziel to Texas A&M when he was the Aggies' head coach.

"Professional salute & respect for Ticats @ticatmitchell & Coach Jones for doing the rgt thing.Thank y'all for the opp & great luck in future!" Manziel's agent, Erik Burkhardt, tweeted Sunday night.



Montreal (1-4) hosts Edmonton on Thursday night. The Alouettes have scored a CFL-low 69 points and allowed a league-high 148.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsfootballtexas a&m university
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Trout drives in teammate for 1st time in month; Angels romp
Osteoporosis can't slow down 55-year-old weightlifter
Joe Willis comes up big as Houston Dynamo hold FC Dallas
Springer's slam, Verlander's K's send Astros past Halos, 7-0
More Sports
Top Stories
New photos show suspect and Houston doctor moments before shooting
Pasadena native amongst 5 unaccounted for in San Marcos fire
Caravan to Sugar Land honors remains of forced labor workers found
Houston hits 100 degrees for first time this year
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed St. Louis passengers
Memorial service held for victims of deadly duck boat accident
Local businessman without his trailer after theft in Houston
Houston sneakerheads kick it at Minute Maid Park
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Suspect in L.A. Trader Joe's hostage situation ID'd
Video shows stranger swinging on homeowner's porch
1 person killed in accident in Crosby
Rapper Tekashi69 says men forced him from car, took jewelry
More News