MONTREAL, Canada (KTRK) --Johnny Football is back on the field. After signing with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the CFL in May, and then being traded to the Montreal Alouettes, Johnny Manziel is set to start for the team on Friday against his former team.
Starting a game at quarterback once again has been a priority for Manziel. This will be his first professional start since December 27, 2015, when he was part of the Cleveland Browns.
🚨Confirmed!🚨— #AlsMTL (@MTLAlouettes) July 31, 2018
Johnny Manziel will be the starting quarterback this Friday, August 3 against the @Ticats. #AlsMTL #ToujoursGame #JohnnyFootball #Number2 pic.twitter.com/Soy42t6IGx
Manziel will be the fourth quarterback for the Alouettes this season, who currently sit at 1-5. The former Heisman Trophy winner has been out of the NFL since 2015.
Those who wish to see Manziel's first start in three years can watch the game at 7:30 on ESPN2.